More DigitalGlobe imagery added to the World Imagery map

Last night, we added DigitalGlobe high-resolution imagery for a number of areas around the world to the World Imagery map.
The DigitalGlobe imagery includes the following areas:
DigitalGlobe imagery for London, England
Click this link to view a web map
DigitalGlobe imagery for Chiclayo, Peru
Click this link to view a web map
DigitalGlobe imagery for Hiroshima, Japan
Click this link to view a web map
DigitalGlobe imagery for Perugia, Italy
Click this link to view a web map
DigitalGlobe imagery for Saint-Malo, France
Click this link to view a web map
DigitalGlobe imagery for Wroclaw, Poland
Click this link to view a web map
Coverage Map
Here is a map showing the new DigitalGlobe coverage.
Map of DigitalGlobe imagery update areas for June 2013
This is the fourth of several planned releases (details of previous release). Over the coming months we’ll be adding additional community content and more DigitalGlobe imagery in Europe and many other parts of the world.
Metadata: This service is metadata-enabled. With the Identify tool in ArcMap or the ArcGIS Online Content Viewer, you can see the resolution, collection date, and source of the imagery at the location you click. The metadata applies only to the best available imagery at that location. You may need to zoom in to view the best available imagery.
The service was updated on the following servers: services.arcgisonline.com and server.arcgisonline.com. If you have previously used the World Imagery map, you may need to clear your cache in order to see the updates.
If you have feedback on content, try our Imagery Map Feedback web map at http://www.arcgis.com/home/item.html?id=ebdfa4146680410bb952c7d532ea5407.
If you have other feedback or comments, please post them to the ArcGIS Online forum.