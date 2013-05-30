Whether you’re an ArcGIS Online administrator, publisher, or just want to learn more about making and sharing maps using ArcGIS Online, there are lots of training options to choose from at training.esri.com. These are easy to discover via the ArcGIS Online training options landing page.

The training is categorized based on your needs as an admin, publisher, or user, and enables you to find valuable seminars and courses. Many of the offerings are free, and some take only 40 minutes to complete, and can be taken on-demand at your leisure.

Get the most out of ArcGIS Online with these training options, and also by visiting the Getting started help topic.