What’s New in ArcGIS Online (April 2013)

It’s time to refresh your browser – ArcGIS Online has been recently updated. This refresh to the March 2013 release offers enhancements for web maps and delivers changes to beta functionality offered to organizations.

Map viewer enhancements

Round-trip directions

Directions now includes an option to create a round-trip, returning to the start of your route. For more information see Viewing directions.

Legends for WMS layers

The ArcGIS.com map viewer now displays legends for WMS layers that include a legend in the service.

For more information see Adding layers from the web.

View a sample map.

Web Applications

New Map Tour template (preview)

Map Tour is a configurable story map template that combines an interactive map, a photo and text panel, and a thumbnail carousel. Using the template you can interactively add photos to your map, and create an online map story tour. This hosted version of the popular downloadable map tour template requires Publisher or Administrator access within your ArcGIS Online organization.

Login required for Twitter

Because of changes in the Twitter API, you must first sign in to your Twitter account to see Tweets on your map when using any of the Twitter-based templates. You will be prompted to enter your login to Twitter when using the following: Chrome-Twitter, Twitter Timeline, and Social Media.

Miscellaneous

ArcGIS Services

You can now set visibility, and rename and remove layers, on ArcGIS Server 10.1 dynamic map service layers. For more information see About working with layers.

Beta Capabilities

ArcGIS Online beta enhancements are available to all ArcGIS Online users with organizational accounts. They are stable components of the site that may have incomplete functionality or documentation and may contain some minor issues. If you have issues or are experiencing problems with any of the beta functionality, please contact Esri Technical Support or visit the ArcGIS Online forum.

Enterprise login enhancements

Organizations can now access better documentation for how to set up Enterprise Logins with Active Directory Federation Services 2.0. For more information, see Working with Active Directory Federation Services 2.0.

Enterprise Logins are based on federating in your enterprise identity provider using SAML. Please be aware that in this initial beta release any user with an enterprise login will be able to sign in to your organization once you set up the federation. A future update will add the ability for you to restrict membership to those enterprise users who you explicitly invite.

Analysis tools

Several enhancement have been made to the analysis tools:

You can perform analysis on GeoRSS layers as well as any feature service or feature layers in a map service that support query. Previously, you could only perform analysis on services hosted by your organization.

You can use a field on your analysis layer to specify a buffer distance.

When saving results, you can now specify a folder in My Contents to save the result.

You can run an analysis using just the features that are within the current map extent.

All result layers are automatically tagged with “Analysis result”. You can search for this tag to retrieve all layers created using the analysis tools.

For more information about analysis tools see Performing analysis. There is no charge for using these tools during the beta period. Note that charges (credits) do apply for the storage and access to the resulting layers.