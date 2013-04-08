Over the past several months, Esri has published a new and expanded set of geocoding and routing services through the ArcGIS Online platform. These new services include substantially expanded coverage around the world, as well as new capabilities such as traffic-based routing, beyond what existed in earlier releases of geocoding and routing services. These earlier “legacy” services have been in extended support since last year and are no longer actively maintained.

The legacy geocoding and routing services at http://tasks.arcgisonline.com will be retired on December 31, 2013. The list of services includes:

Geocoding

European Address Locator

North American Address Locator

North American Address Locator (ArcGIS 10 style)

United States Street Locator

United States Street Locator (ArcGIS 10 style)

World Places Locator

Routing

European Routing

North American Routing

The replacement services on the ArcGIS Online platform are:

For GeoSearch, where results are not stored: World Geocoding (no credentials required)

For Geocoding, including batch geocoding, where results are stored: World Geocoding (an ArcGIS Online subscription or trial is required)

For Routing: World Route (an ArcGIS Online subscription or trial is required)

For more information on the lifecycle of any ArcGIS Online service, see the ArcGIS Online Services Life Cycle Support Status.

If you have questions, please post them to the ArcGIS Online forum.