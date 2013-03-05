Collector for ArcGIS and Operations Dashboard Updated!

The apps team have released significant updates to the Collector for ArcGIS and Operations Dashboard for ArcGIS applications today.

Collector updates are available for download from Apple’s App Store and Google Play and the Operations Dashboard can be found inside of ArcGIS Online.

The most significant update with this release comes within the Collector. It’s much easier to open collector maps on your device. Opening the app you will be asked to Sign In to your organization. When signed in you can now search for and open maps that have been shared for your use

The team has done a lot of work to help you get started with Collector and Dashboard. Both have a Try It Live experience built into the apps and there are new Resource Center pages with tutorials and videos that will help you get started:

We hope you enjoy this update and look forward to hearing about your experiences with both the Operations Dashboard and Collector.